‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Thursday: Lauren Stuns Michael

The Young and the Restless preview for Thursday, July 16 teases flashback moments from April 12, 2006. Lauren had to hit Michael over the head with her baby news while Gloria and Kevin kept a massive secret about Glow Again by Jabot. Phyllis remained determined to keep her job despite Nick’s pleas that she quit to help ease Sharon’s mind.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) shared some surprising news with Michael (Christian LeBlanc), according to SheKnows Soaps. She tried to tell her husband something, but Gloria (Judith Chapman) showed up interrupting her. Gloria was upset about Jabot, and Lauren said that if the product had been tampered with again, whoever did it should pay.

Glo finally left, and Lauren kept on dropping hints — she talked about drinking more milk, watching TV shows about storks, and redecorating their guest room in pink or blue. However, it all flew right over Michael’s head. He was somewhat obsessed with work. Lauren eventually stopped beating around the bush, and she blurted out that Kevin would be a dad. First, Michael worried about not being a good father, which wasn’t surprising considering he’d had an absent dad. When he got over the shock of Lauren’s news, though, Michael was thrilled, and they hugged each other in excitement.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) refused to let Sharon (Sharon Case) encroach on her territory. Sharon told Nick (Joshua Morrow) that he didn’t think she could work with Phyllis every day. Nick noted that their problems weren’t because of Phyllis and that they wouldn’t go away with her gone. However, Sharon insisted that she wanted Phyllis out of their lives, so Nick agreed to talk to Phyllis.

When he touched on the issues with Phyllis, she pushed back. Phyllis couldn’t believe that Nick would ask her to quit her job, and she said her career is all she had left, so there was no way she’d resign. Later, Phyllis caught up with Sharon at the Ranch, and she let her know the same thing. Phyllis wouldn’t quit her job for any reason regardless of how Sharon felt. Sharon called for healing, but Phyllis refused to budge.

Finally, Gloria and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) work to cover their tracks. Kevin wanted to bring Michael in on their secret about the tainted Glow Again products from Jabot. Gloria resisted, though. She tried to keep things between the two of them. There was no doubt in her mind that nobody could ever trace anything back to her, or she’d end up paying a significant price considering all the damage the tainted product had caused.