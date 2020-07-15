Rocky Barnes Flaunts Incredible Body In Neon Yellow Bikini

Rocky Barnes has an enviable body, and on Wednesday, she put it on display in her latest Instagram share. The post saw her wearing a neon yellow bikini while lounging outside.

Bright and eye-catching, the model’s bikini top featured half cups that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottoms were a low-rise style that featured two rings on each side. She also sported a pink and blue bucket hat.

The post consisted of four pictures that captured Rocky as she posed on a wicker chair and sofa. She appeared to be on a covered patio.

In the first snapshot, Rocky sat in the chair with the brim if the hat pulled over most of her face. She held one hand near the hat while her other hand rested on the arm of the chair. She sat with her knees bent and off to one side, showing off the sexy curve of her hip and her toned thighs. Her cleavage and flat abs were also on display.

The second and third photos were similar in that they were closeups of Rocky’s face and torso as she faced the camera while sitting in the chair. In the second photo, she flipped the brim of the hat down and smiled for the camera. The brim of the hat was flipped up in the third picture, showing her pretty face as she smiled.

The forth image saw Rocky lying on her belly on the sofa. She held the brim of the hat down while pouting for the camera. She leaned on her forearms, showing off the sexy curve of her lower back. One thigh hung off the side of the cushion, showing off the curve of her booty.

Rocky went with a light application of makeup that appeared to include eyeliner, blush and a rose shade on her lips. Her long hair fell in waves over her shoulders.

Rocky’s admirers seemed to love looking at her in the swimsuit, and many took to the comments section to gush over how gorgeous she looked.

“An incredibly stunning and very beautiful lad,” one Instagram user commented.

“You will forever be timeless,” a second fan chimed in.

One follower pointed out that Rocky looked especially fabulous considering she gave birth in in January.

“Wait can we just take a moment to remember that she’s just had a baby!! Incredible! You look beautiful,” the fan wrote.

“Wow! Momma is looking good!” a fourth admirer replied.

Rocky certainly knows how to rock a bikini. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot in a striped two-piece while she posed outside.