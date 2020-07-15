‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi & Vivian Are Shocked, Allie Drops A Bombshell On Sami

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, July 16, 2020 reveal that there will be some major bombshells dropped in Salem as the week begins to wind down.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) be completely stunned when the find out that truth about Stefan and Jake.

In Wednesday’s episode, Vivian’s longtime companion, Ivan, came to town and brought with him a huge secret. Ivan told Viv, Gabi, and Jake (Brandon Barash), that it is unlikely that Stefan DiMera was still alive after he was declared brain dead and his heart was donated to Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

However, the reason that Jake’s DNA matches Stefan and that he looks just like him is because they’re identical twin brothers. Vivian had no idea that she had given birth to twin boys when Stefan was born. The babies were separated and adopted, leaving Vivian none the wiser. However, Ivan knew the secret all along.

The news will hit hard with Gabi, who will begin to realize that Jake is not her former husband. It will be like Stefan is dying all over again once she processes the information.

Chris Haston / NBC

Meanwhile, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) will also share some shocking information of her own with the likes of her mother, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Sami is still reeling from finding out that her young daughter is pregnant. Now, she’ll be told that Allie plans to give the baby up for adoption, and she’s already picked out the perfect person to raise her child.

Allie will tell her mom that she asked her former step-father, and Sami’s ex-husband Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), to adopt her unborn baby. Sami will be shook when she hears the bombshell, and she’ll be ready to fight the decision.

However, she’ll legally have no right to tell her daughter what to do, even if she doesn’t agree with her life choices. Sami knows firsthand what a great dad Rafe can be, and if the baby has to go to someone, she’ll likely come around to the idea of Rafe raising the little one.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will put their wedding day drama behind them and enjoy their first night together as a married couple.

In addition, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will warn Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) that Sami is back in Salem.