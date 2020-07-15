Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Shows Major Cleavage In Low-Cut Top While Talking About Relationships

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders flaunted serious cleavage in a video for her latest Instagram update. She wore a low-cut black top that put her assets on display while she gave relationship advice along with her fiancee in an interview.

The fitness model sat down with her fiancee Dave Oancea – who is known as “Vegas Dave” – and they discussed the importance of perseverance. Sonders did more than dole out words of advice, as she treated fans to some eye candy in a revealing shirt.

The 32-year-old had her long auburn-colored hair parted in the middle, and wore it down and wavy. She rocked a skintight long-sleeve black top that had a plunging neckline that left most of her chest exposed. Sonders had on a pair of foil blue jeans, plus large hoop earrings and a necklace to complete the ensemble. Vegas Dave sported a charcoal-colored t-shirt, black pants, and a large timepiece on his left wrist.

At the beginning of the clip, the former Michigan State University golfer spoke about the importance of accepting rejection, and how people should be unafraid to hear the word “No” especially when pursuing a person romantically.

“Then you don’t ever wonder about it for the rest of your life. ‘Was that the one? Did I let her go?'” the television personality said.

Sonders mentioned that her beau set his sights on her, and was not scared of being turned down. Vegas Dave said he approaches dating the same way he approaches business, and believes rejection is just a pathway to success.

“Cause a ‘no’ to me in business, or hearing it in life, just means a ‘yes’ is coming around the corner,” he told the camera.

In the caption, Sonders recapped the conversation and advised fans to stay “persistent.” She tagged the location as Las Vegas, Nevada, and uploaded the post Wednesday afternoon for her 480,000 Instagram followers. More than 500 of them found their way to the “like” button in less than an hour after the video went live. Fans thanked the couple in the comment section for sharing their insights.

“That was good advice, thank you,” one appreciative fan wrote.

“So you’re saying there’s a chance,” a hopeful follower commented.

“How much is this advice gunna cost me?” an Instagram user jokingly asked.

“@holly.sonders is a trophy. Dave is one lucky fan,” another fan added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders recently shared a throwback video of her and Vegas Dave ringing in the new year. She wore a body-hugging metallic dress that accentuated her assets and sculpted backside in the clip.