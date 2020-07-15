Iulia Valentina Rocks A Barely-There Neon Green Bikini In Sexy Instagram Snap

Iulia Valentina proudly flaunted her insane figure once again in a smoking-hot new Instagram update. In the post uploaded on July 14, the fitness model rocked a teeny tiny bikini set that exposed serious cleavage and her dangerous curves.

The Romanian model looked incredibly hot in a neon green bikini set. The top boasted minuscule triangle cups that barely contained her shapely chest. It was cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. From certain angles, her sideboob was likely visible. It had a plunging neckline that showed an ample amount of cleavage, as well as tiny strings that went over her neck and tied around her back.

She sported matching bottoms that featured a high-cut, which helped accentuate her curvy hips. The swimwear was a thong style, which showcased the side of her pert derriere. The waistband consisted of the same tiny strings that clung to her small waist down to her hips. Fans also couldn’t help but notice her flat stomach, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

In the snapshot, Iulia was snapped in her bathing suit at the balcony. She posed by angling her body to the side with her left leg forward. She held onto what looked like wooden rails with her right hand, while her other hand was holding several dollar bills. She looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze. A glimpse of the blue sky and some lush greenery comprised her background.

Iulia enhanced her beauty with cosmetics. The application appeared to include a full-coverage foundation, filled-in eyebrows, shimmering eyeshadow, thick black mascara, and eyeliner. She completed her glamorous look by applying pink lip gloss on her full lips. Iulia wore her long, blond hair loose, parted in the center and styled straight.

Iulia wrote a lengthy caption about an ongoing Instagram contest in partnership with Influize, a social media marketing agency. As of this writing, the latest bikini photo gained over 64,200 likes and 900-plus comments. Avid admirers flocked to the comments section and dropped compliments on her incredibly toned physique. Countless other followers were left speechless by the tantalizing share that they opted to express their admiration for the model with various emoji.

“The most gorgeous woman on Instagram!!! You are simply breathtaking,” one of her fans wrote, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! You look so good. Slim and thick at the same time — my type of woman,” gushed another admirer.

“You are a beautiful young woman with a sexy figure. I am in love!” a third follower commented.