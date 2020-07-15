Rosanna Arkle Slays In A Snakeskin-Print Bikini With Daring Cutouts To Expose Her Underboob

Rosanna Arkle let it all hang out in her latest Instagram update on Tuesday. The stunning model showed some skin while admitting to her followers that she recently had a dream that she was being chased by snakes.

In the racy pics, Rosanna looked smoking hot as she rocked a nude snakeskin-print bikini. The tiny top featured a low cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage, as well as daring cutouts underneath to give fans a peek at her underboob. The garment also showcased her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms formed snugly over her curvy hips and helped to accentuate her tiny waist, flat tummy, and killer abs in the process. Her long, lean legs and round booty were also spotlighted in the post. She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers and a gold chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Rosanna stood in what appeared to be her bathroom as she posed with her backside towards the camera. She rested both of her hands in front of her and arched her back while looking over her shoulder with a smile on her face. The second shot featured her pushing her hip out as she placed one hand on her head and snapped a mirror selfie.

Rosanna wore her blond hair parted down the center. She styled the long locks with curled ends that fell down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with dark pink lipstick.

Rosanna’s over 5.3 million followers went wild for the post. The pics earned more than 51,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they went live on the platform. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 640 messages.

“Yes babe,” one follower gushed.

“Perfect girl,” another declared.

“Angel,” a third comment read.

“Freaking goddess,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showcasing her bikini body online. She’s often seen rocking scanty bathing suits. However, she’s been known to sport tiny tops and tight dresses as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosanna recently thrilled her followers when a strappy white bikini and a pair of knee pads. To date, that snap has garnered more than 56,000 likes and over 660 comments.