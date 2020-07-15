Cindy Prado Shows Some Serious Skin In Her ‘Standard Miami Beach Attire’ On Instagram

Cindy Prado is slaying Instagram yet again.

The Cuban model took to her account on Wednesday to share a scorching-hot new post that saw her showing some serious skin. The upload contained a total of six images that were snapped as the 27-year-old romped around the palm tree-lined streets of Miami Beach, Florida, as indicated by the geotag. She sported an ensemble that she labeled her “standard attire” for the sunny city as she worked the camera. Judging by the reaction of her fans, the look would be a hit no matter where she was rocking it.

Cindy sent pulses racing in a sexy white bikini from Oh Polly Swim in the multi-slide update. The two-piece include a longline top with a flattering scrunch detailing along the sides. It had thick straps that showcased the model’s toned arms and shoulders, and a deep v neckline that left an eyeful of her bronzed cleavage well on display.

The matching bottoms of the swimwear set boasted a daringly high-cut design that left Cindy’s sculpted legs and curvy hips completely bare, while also teasing a glimpse at her perky derriere. It featured a flirty cut-out on the front that framed her flat midsection and chiseled abs. The number had a thick waistband as well that sat high up on the model’s hips to accentuate her trim waist and slender physique.

Cindy added a pair of white Chanel sneakers and ankle-high socks to give her beachy outfit a sport vibe and slung a white backpack over one of her shoulders. She also sported a gold chain bracelet, round sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a trendy gold necklace stack to give the monochromatic look a hint of bling.

Cindy wore her long, honey-blond in loose waves that were parted in the middle and cascaded behind her back. She also appeared to be wearing just a touch of makeup, including a pink lipstick, to make her striking features pop.

The upload has only been live on Cindy’s page for 30 minutes but has already proved to be a major hit with many of her 1.4 million followers. It has amassed nearly 8,000 likes and 120 comments within the short period of time.

“You look absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

“Perfection,” quipped another fan.

“Obsessed with you,” a third follower remarked.

“Wow amazing,” added a fourth admirer.

Cindy has been sharing a number of sexy swimwear looks with her Instagram followers lately, including one that was inspired by mermaids. In that post, she rocked a colorful two-piece with a scale pattern resembling that of the mythical aquatic creature.