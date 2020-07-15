Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Curvy Figure In Skimpy Bikini Alongside Natalia Garibotto

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente sent temperatures soaring on social media after she shared a number of sexy new photos of herself on Wednesday, July 15. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 2 million followers and it quickly demanded the attention of plenty.

The 23-year-old model was photographed outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of three snapshots, as she hung out with friend and fellow influencer, Natalia Garibotto. The pair took center stage as they posed directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of sexy angles. They further exuded sexy vibes in the series as they propped their hips out and pushed their chests forward.

Yaslen parted her short blond hair — which featured dark roots — to the right and styled her locks in waves that cascaded around her shoulders. Natalia sported a similar hairdo.

The girls also looked to be rocking similar makeup applications, emphasizing their natural features and adding some glamour to their looks. The applications seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, eyeliner, and nude lipstick. However, it was their killer figures that stole the show, as both models showcased their bodies in matching bikinis.

The swimsuit tops featured an off-the-shoulder cut with a white polka dot design and a cut-out in the front. The garments also looked to be made out of a sheer, thin material that hugged their chests and accentuated their busts. Yaslen was also able to display some underboob.

The swimsuit further consisted of a matching pair of bottoms that featured adjustable side straps and a very skimpy, high-rise cut. The bottoms particularly displayed the girls’ curvy hips and bodacious derriere.

Yaslen did not include a geotag, opting to leave her location a mystery to fans.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she shared her adoration for her friend, Natalia, tagging her Instagram handle and saying she loves her.

The eye-catching series was met with a large amount of approval from fans, garnering more than 29,000 likes in just two hours. More than 370 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the Yaslen and Natalia on their figures, beauty, and revealing bikinis.

“Dangerous duo,” one user wrote about the two women.

“Gorgeous babes,” added a second fan.

“Beautiful bodies,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Amazing and stunning girls,” a fourth individual asserted.

Yaslen has posted a number of daring looks to social media as of late. Earlier on July 11, she rocked a skintight dress that featured a number of cut-outs, displaying much of her fit body, per The Inquisitr. That post amassed more than 94,000 likes.