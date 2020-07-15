Ammika Harris Poses Seductively On A Bed In Matching Lingerie

Lovely Ammika Harris posted a risque set of images on Wednesday afternoon, to the delight of her 1 million Instagram followers.

The gorgeous model looked fresh and elegant as she posed for what appears to be a casual photo shoot. Over 25,000 fans hit the “like” button in the first 45 minutes after the photo collage went online.

Ammika wore a matching bra and panty set that accentuated her killer curves. Both pieces were a light cream color with a faint vertical stripe pattern with some sheer edging. They appear to be made from a light, silky fabric.

The top was a demi-cut underwire bra with spaghetti straps. It hugged her voluptuous breasts and emphasized her killer cleavage.

The bottoms were high-waisted boy shorts which rested at the most slender part of her waist, just above her bellybutton. The material clung to her hips and derriere, leaving little to the imagination.

What appeared to be natural lighting spilled across her smooth skin, gracefully illuminating her figure and beautiful bone structure.

In two of the images, Ammika posed on a simple bed with a white sheet. The first captured her sitting with her knees spread wide apart and her left leg folded under her body. She bent forward slightly, resting her weight on her palms with arms extended straight in front of her, causing the rounded curves of her bust to spill over her top. She raised her chin and gazed at the camera over her right shoulder.

The second image showed the model reclined across the bed on her right side. Her right arm crossed her chest and she rested her hand across her left breast, fingers outstretched. A dreamcatcher was hanging above her on the otherwise bare wall.

Ammika stood one of the other snaps. She cocked one hip and raised her arm over her head with her elbow slightly bent. Her long black hair fell seductively over one eye. The tones in the picture, as well as the graduated light against the wall behind her, indicate that she was located in the same room throughout the entire process.

The last image was a portrait, and the only one in which she clearly appears to be holding her phone to take a selfie.

She seemingly wore little makeup to enhance her already striking features. Her skin looked flawless. Her huge brown eyes may have been defined by light liner and mascara. Her full lips appear to have been painted with a shiny pink gloss to accentuate their shape.