Megan Thee Stallion Says She Is ‘Grateful To Be Alive’ After Being Shot Over The Weekend

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said she’s “grateful to be alive” after claiming she was shot over the weekend. The artist posted a statement on her Instagram account, saying she “suffered gunshot wounds” in the course of a crime committed against her.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I am incredibly grateful to be alive and that I am expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I am currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible,” Megan said.

Megan described the experience as an “eye opener and a blessing in disguise.”

Erik Voake / Getty Images

The “Savage” singer was reportedly at a party with Tory Lanez at a residence in Hollywood Hills when the events she described allegedly took place. As TMZ reported, Lanez was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with possession of a concealed weapon. Law enforcement had originally been called to the scene when a disturbance was reported. When officers arrived on scene, witnesses said an altercation occurred in an SUV, and shots were reportedly fired in the air. Officers, with a description of the vehicle, later tracked down Megan and Tory, who were accompanied by an unidentified woman. Police listed Megan as a victim in the incident.

In following up on the story Wednesday, TMZ reported that all three individuals were initially detained. The outlet shared dramatic video footage of the event, in which the SUV’s occupants were ordered from the vehicle by law enforcement personnel using a loudspeaker. At the onset of the footage, a woman who appears to be Megan was ordered to put her hands up; she can clearly be heard saying “My hands are up” as she exited the vehicle’s backseat on the passenger side.

Initial reports indicated Megan’s injuries were limited to a cut on her foot, caused by broken glass. She was taken to a hospital for the medical treatment she described today, via Instagram, directly following Lanez’s arrest.

According to Variety, Lanez was released on a $35,000 bond around and has a court appearance scheduled for October 13.