Kara Del Toro Flaunts Cleavage In Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline

Kara Del Toro looked every bit ready for summer in her latest Instagram update. The post saw the model soaking up the sun while wearing a flirty mini dress with a plunging neckline.

The model’s dress was a sky blue color. It had a button-up front and puffy, quarter-length sleeves. The neckline was the focal point of the outfit, revealing a good deal of her cleavage. She also sported a pair of cream-colored slip-on sandals. She completed her look with a small copper handbag.

Kara’s post consisted of three snapshots that captured her outside near a large granite fountain while striking several different poses. It looked to be a gorgeous day, with the sun shining bright.

In the first picture, Kara sat on the ledge at the bottom of the fountain. She leaned on one hand with her legs off to one side. Her other hand rested on her thigh as she held her purse strap. She tilted her head while gazing at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The model was standing on the ledge in the second image. With one hand on the fountain, she looked ahead with her lips parted. She flaunted her legs by standing with them crossed. The bottom of the dress flared open showing off a bit of her bare thigh.

The third photo was similar to the first, as it showed Kara sitting on the ledge with her legs off to one side. The photo showed her entire body as she looked down.

Kara wore her hair down in loose waves. Her makeup appeared to include mascara, blush on her cheeks and a deep rose shade on her lips. For accessories, she opted for a gold pendant necklace and a pair of hope earrings.

In the caption, she wore that she was thinking about her future. She also tagged the maker of the dress.

Kara’s fans loved seeing her in the feminine, yet sexy, dress.

Several took a minute to gush over the snaps.

“Wow You are amazing,” wrote one admirer.

“You are a goddess,” quipped a second follower.

“Are you real,” joked a third Instagram user.

“wow these are my fav,” a fourth fan commented.

Kara has a fabulous figure, and she does not seem to mind putting it on display in skimpy outfits. Last week, she thrilled her fans with a snap that saw her looking smoking hot in a gold bikini while she posed in her bathroom.