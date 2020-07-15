Granger Smith’s Brother, Tyler Smith, Cast As A Suitor On Clare Crawley’s Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’

The country star's younger brother popped up in ABC's sneak peek at Clare's suitors.

Granger Smith’s brother, Tyler Smith, has been cast as a contestant on The Bachelorette. The younger brother of the country music star will compete for Clare Crawley’s heart on the upcoming season of the ABC dating show.

In slideshow posted to Facebook, which can be seen here, Tyler was pictured as one of the many suitors who “may” appear on The Bachelorette. The sneak peek photo of Tyler showed him standing in an open field. The hunky 36-year-old was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans and was all smiles as he posed with his hands in his pocket amid the scenic background.

In comments to the pic, fans of the Smith family reacted to Tyler’s new role as a Bachelorette suitor, with some saying it will be the first time in years they will tune in to the rose-filled reality show.

“This is country singer Granger Smith’s brother yall!!!! Woooohooooo!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Way to go Tyler!” another wrote. ” Looks like I’ll have to start watching again, I think the last season I saw is when Granger played on it.”

“Every bit of this man is a YES!!!” a third fan added.

“This is the one!!! Good Texas boy with gentleman values!!! You have the YeeYee vote for sure” another wrote.

Granger Smith also congratulated his brother on The Bachelorette’s Facebook post, according to Taste of Country.

Bachelorette fans may recall that Granger actually made a cameo on The Bachelorette himself, during the show’s 14th season back in 2018. The “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads” singer serenaded Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin and her eventual final guy, Garrett Yrigoyen, during a romantic one-on-one date in Utah.

Given his previous connection to Bachelor Nation, it would be a surprise if Granger’s name is not mentioned when his brother is introduced on the show. When NFL star Aaron Rodgers’ brother, Jordan was a suitor on JoJo Fletcher’s Bachelorette season, his famous sibling was a frequent topic of conversation.

In addition, Tyler actually works as Granger’s manager, and the two teamed up with their younger brother, Parker, to create the lifestyle brand YeeYee Apparel, so it would be a major elephant in the room if Granger isn’t part of Tyler’s conversations with Clare.

Erika Goldring / Getty Images

While fans are already excited to see Tyler on The Bachelorette, it should be noted that ABC shared photos of more than the usual 25 suitors for a very big reason. Clare’s unprecedented “quarantined” season of The Bachelorette will include COVID-19 testing, so some of the men in the slideshow may not get a chance to date the California hairstylist due to safety concerns during the pandemic.

Tyler, however, is definitely a catch and is just the right age for Clare, who recently turned 39 and made it clear that she’s not interested in dating guys who are too much younger than her.