Anna Nystrom Shows Off Cleavage And Legs In Revealing Dress

Internet sensation Anna Nystrom stunned fans on social media after she posted a gorgeous new snapshot of herself on Wednesday, July 15. The blond bombshell shared the new content with her 8.5 million followers on Instagram, and it instantly attracted attention.

The 27-year-old Swedish model — mostly known for her popular YouTube channel — was photographed outdoors in front of a gray wall. She stole the show in the snapshot as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing with a bouquet of flowers. She also emitted a sweet vibe as she tugged on her dress, smiled shyly, and looked directly towards the camera’s lens.

Anna’s long, platinum blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in a side-ponytail that cascaded over her left shoulder in loose waves.

Per usual, the model also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup in the image — a move that glammed up her natural facial features. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, bronzer, and nude lipstick.

Still, it was Anna’s famous figure that stood out most, as she flaunted her curves in a stylish and revealing ensemble.

Anna opted for a white dress that featured thin straps and a floral print. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was quite tight on her, showcasing her curvy hips, tiny waist, and derriere. The number also featured a very plunging neckline that exposed a great deal of cleavage. Further on display was Anna’s toned legs, as the dress featured a large slit on the right.

She finished the look off with just a gold necklace and open-toed beige heels.

Anna did not specify where she had been photographed exactly, but according to the geotag, she was in Sweden.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she simply shared a dove emoji.

The photo was received with support and approval from thousands of Anna’s fans, garnering more than 23,000 likes since going live just 34 minutes ago. An additional 400 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her body, beauty, and outfit.

“The perfect lady,” one Instagram user commented.

“Omg so beautiful, Anna,” a second person added.

“So gorgeous,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Such a pretty woman and a beautiful dress,” a fourth individual asserted.

Anna has shared a number of sexy snapshots of herself on social media, especially lately. On July 7, she wowed fans once again when she sported a skintight pink dress that showed off her killer figure, per The Inquisitr. The post garnered more than 57,000 likes.