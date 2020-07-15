Laura Marie Shows Off Her Incredible Bod In A White Bikini: ‘Getting My Sparkle On’

Laura Marie sizzled in her latest Instagram upload on Tuesday night. The gorgeous model showed some skin while revealing that she was giving off a bit of sparkle in her racy ensemble.

In the sultry snap, Laura looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a tiny white bikini. The skimpy top featured thin spaghetti straps and sparkled cups while flaunting her abundant cleavage. She added a sheer white robe over top, which covered her arms and shoulders.

The white bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and clung to her tiny waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs. She also wore chain around her midsection that highlighted her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. She accessorized the style with a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Laura posed in front of a swimming pool with her hip pushed out. She rested one hand at her side, while the other wrapped around her waist. She gave a steamy stare into the camera as she soaked up some sun.

Laura wore her long hair parted in the center. The brunette locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to consist of a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose under eyes, and chin.

She looked to complement her face with mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink blush on her cheekbones and dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Laura’s over 1.5 million followers fell in love with the snap. The photo garnered more than 9,600 likes within the first 15 hours after it was posted to her account. Fans also flocked to the pic to leave over 150 remarks during that time.

“Amazing outfit doll,” one follower declared.

“Absolutely beautiful Laura,” another stated.

“Wow so beautiful,” a third social media user wrote.

“Such a perfect beautiful goddess baby. I love seeing u,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her gym-honed physique in her online photos. She’s most often seen sporting racy bathing suits. However, she’s also been known to rock tiny tops and tight shorts as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a plunging black bikini by the pool. To date, that snap has collected more than 11,000 likes and over 190 comments.