Ashley Roberts Stuns Fans In Crop Top & Black Panties: ‘Barefoot Diaries’

Ashley Roberts — who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself.

Roberts stunned in a long-sleeved blue top that featured white stripes all over. The garment appeared to be cropped and low-cut at the front, which helped display her decolletage and midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted black panties and went barefoot for the occasion. Roberts decorated her toes with silver polish and opted for no visible accessories. She styled her wavy blond shoulder-length hair down and showed off the small heart tattoo inked on her right wrist. According to Steal Her Style, she has a total of six tattoos.

For her makeup application, the 38-year-old appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner for the occasion.

Roberts posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she uploaded a snapshot of herself sitting down on a black sheet. Roberts raised one leg and rested one arm on her knee. She touched her face with her right hand and leaned forward. Roberts looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and her lips slightly parted.

In the next slide, she treated followers to the same pic but in black and white.

In the tags, Roberts credited her makeup artist, Stacey Lincoln, stylist, Thomas George Wulbern, the fashion brand Sarah O Robinson, and the photographer Anna Fowler.

For her caption, she asked fans if they preferred the pic in color or black and white.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 11,300 likes and over 375 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“You are stunning either way but the black and white looks fierce,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Giving me ’90’s supermodel vibes set to a George Michael track, in either color ;),” another person shared.

“Color definitely but you look wonderful either way,” remarked a third fan.

“Black and white or color, makes no difference. Unreal,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Roberts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she currently hosts Heart FM’s breakfast show in the U.K. alongside Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston. Yesterday, Roberts and Holden both rocked shorts that fell above their upper thighs. The duo posed by Royal Mail bags that were hung on a red trolley in the middle of the office and looked nothing short of incredible.