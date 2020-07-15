Doina Barbaneagra Soaks Up Some Sun In A Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit In Greece

Doina Barbaneagra showcased her hourglass figure and flawlessly tanned skin in her latest social media share. The Vienna-based model updated her Instagram page on July 14 with a snapshot that saw her looking nothing short of gorgeous as she struck a sexy pose in a pool in Greece, clad in her skimpy cut-out swimsuit.

Doina looked stunning in a multi-colored monokini with long sleeves. It had a zip that goes all the way down to the midriff. The one-piece also featured a big cut-out along her toned midsection that showed off her flat tummy, with two additional cut-outs found on each side of her upper torso.

The bottom part boasted extremely high leg cuts that extended to the sides of her slim waist. It exposed plenty of skin that left little to the imagination. The bathing suit highlighted her curvy hips and made her lean legs seem longer.

In the saucy snap, Doina was photographed at the swimming pool’s ledge. Dressed in her skimpy ensemble, she posed in the middle of the frame with her left leg forward. She brought both of her hands up to her head, seemingly running some fingers through her hair. Instead of facing the camera, she raised her chin towards the sky with closed eyes. The bright sunshine enveloped her tanned complexion, illuminating her every curve. Behind her were white walls that had the classic Greek design.

Despite having taken a dip in the water, Doina seemed to sport a full makeup application. She appeared to wear darkened eyebrows, several coats of mascara, and some pink lipstick on her pouty lips. She left her brunette hair loose and wet from swimming, its long strands hanging down her back. She also rocked a no-jewelry look with her beach day attire.

In the caption, Doina wrote something about how she loved the place. She also tagged Fashion Nova as her outfit sponsor. As of this writing, the new upload has been liked for over 13,100 times and received more than 110 comments. Many of her eager fans went to the comments section and wrote gushing messages on her bikini body. Some others couldn’t help but rave about her beauty.

“I’m glad you like my home country. Wow! You look so stunning and sexy,” one of her followers commented.

“That’s a sexy-looking swimsuit. You look so gorgeous and divine,” echoed another fan.

“And I thought Summer was hot! You are way hotter. I love Santorini!” a third social media admirer wrote.

“What a beauty! I hope to meet you one day,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.