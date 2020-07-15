Kim Kardashian Flaunts Major Cleavage And Curves In Skintight Crop Top And Leather Pants

American bombshell Kim Kardashian sent fans around the world into a frenzy on social media after she shared a sexy new snapshot of herself on Wednesday, July 15. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the image with her 179 million followers, and it became a hit within seconds of going live.

The 39-year-old, who is most famously known for starring in the reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was photographed in front of a gray background. Kim took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing as she held up a peace sign with her right hand. She further exuded a playful-yet-sexy vibe as she blew a kiss, stared directly into the camera’s lens, and pushed her chest out.

Her long hair, which was dyed red, was styled into a single braid that cascaded over her right shoulder. Kim also let a few strands of hair fall around her face.

Kim looked to be rocking a full face of makeup in the photo, elevating her overall appearance. The application seemingly included eye shadow, eyeliner, filled-in brows, mascara, foundation, lipstick, bronzer, and blush.

Regardless of her famous beauty, what easily dominated the image was Kim’s famous curves, as she flaunted them in a revealing-yet-stylish ensemble.

Kim rocked a purple crop top that was strapless and did not leave much to the imagination. The garment, which was quite tight on the beauty, highlighted her assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Further on display was a bit of her midriff as the garment stopped just below her rib cage.

The internet sensation teamed the top with a pair of black leather pants that also helped showcase her curvy figure. As the bottoms were very tight on Kim, they especially showed off her hips, and backside. Meanwhile, their high-waisted design again drew eyes toward her slim core.

Kim did not provide a geotag for the post. In the caption, she wished her millions of followers a “great day.”

The eye-catching snapshot was instantly met with a large amount of approval, and support from fans, amassing more than 800,000 likes since going live nearly an hour ago. Thousands of fans also took to the comments section to compliment the beauty.

“Hi queen,” one devotee wrote.

“You are super beautiful, Kim,” added a second admirer.

“So lovely,” a third individual added.

“You beauty is indescribable,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Kim is no stranger to sharing daring photos of herself to social media. On July 7, she again wowed fans after rocking yet another tiny crop top that showed off a great deal of cleavage, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 4 million likes.