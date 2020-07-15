Chloe Saxon Poses Seductively In A Brown Chain Bikini: ‘That Sweet Stuff’

Chloe Saxon treated her followers to racy new Instagram update on Wednesday afternoon. The model showed off her voluptuous body while calling herself sweet in the caption of the post.

In the racy snaps, Chloe looked hotter than ever as she rocked a tiny brown bikini. The tiny top featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a low cut neckline that showcased her colossal cleavage.

The matching thong bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist. It included chain straps that helped to flaunt her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also spotlighted in the pics. She accessorized the style with small earrings and a gold chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe pushed her hip out and tugged at her bikini while giving a sultry stare into the camera. In the second shot, she posed with her backside towards the camera while looking over her shoulder. In the third pic, she placed her hands on her booty and looked away from the lens. The final snap featured her with both of her arms raised above her head.

Chloe wore her long hair parted in the center. She styled the dark locks in loose curls that cascaded down her shoulders and fell down her back.

She also opted for a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

Chloe’s 785,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the snaps, clicking the like button more than 5,700 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 120 messages.

“So attractive beautiful sexy sweet angel,” one follower stated.

“Sooooo Cutee,” another wrote.

“Beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to sharing racy photos online. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently wowed her followers when she wore a tiny purple crop top and tight jeans. To date, that post has pulled in more than 16,000 likes and over 350 comments.