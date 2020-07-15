Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Are Reportedly Back Together According To Sources

Model Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are reportedly dating again just a few months after breaking up, several US Weekly sources stated on Tuesday. The news comes as the couple spent some time together recently, and rumors of their relationship status have been swirling.

“They are hanging out again romantically,” a source told the outlet.

The source then discussed the notion further.

“It’s back on,” the insider claimed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sofia and Scott dated for nearly three years before breaking up in May. After months in quarantine, the couple began arguing about underlying issues, including Scott’s relationship with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

“They weren’t getting along before – hence the split,” shared the outlet source.

A second insider claimed that Sofia wanted the split so that Scott could work on himself. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star checked himself in for a short stint in rehab to deal with past traumas around the time of the breakup. The source also added that Scott wanted to focus more on other areas of his life.

“Sofia wanted Scott to get through and overcome any issues he has, and Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship,” the second insider said.

After the time apart, Scott seems different according to a third outlet source.

“Scott has been much more calm and responsive to people outside of his family over the last month or so.”

The third insider also believed that any issues the couple had at the beginning of the pandemic have since “simmered down,” and they are now open to being together.

“Scott has returned to a place where Sofia feels comfortable being around him and being in his life again.”

The reality star has recently been spending more time with his family as well as Sofia. Scott spent the early part of the Fourth of July holiday with his family, including his ex-girlfriend Kourtney and their children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. After that, he and Sofia spent some time together.

The former couple grabbed lunch at Nobu in Malibu, California, and then went to a house party together. Two days later, many speculated that their relationship was back on after the model was seen wearing a sweatshirt from Scott’s Talentless brand. The rumors grew even more after Sofia filmed an Instagram story from a home that looked very similar to Scott’s Hidden Hills house that he has been trying to sell. The model was watching Netflix’s Down to Earth With Zac Efron, according to US Weekly. Scott was not in the story.

Neither Scott nor Sofia has confirmed any information regarding their relationship status.