Kelly Gale Gets Drenched Under An Outdoor Shower While Rocking A Tiny Tan Bikini

Kelly Gale returned to her Instagram page on Wednesday with a sizzling new post that has quickly become a hit with her thousands of fans. The upload had two slides that contained a photo and a video of the Victoria’s Secret model standing underneath an outdoor shower while flaunting her figure in a tiny bikini.

The post kicked off with an image that appeared to have been snapped before Kelly turned on the water. She posed with her backside to the camera and turned her head over her shoulder to peer back at the camera with a sensual stare.

Several bright green palm trees surrounded the spot to provide a bit of privacy, however, plenty of sunlight was still able to peek through. The golden sunshine spilled over the model to illuminate her phenomenal figure, which she showed off in a cheeky tan bikini from Frankie’s Bikinis that left little to the imagination.

The second slide of the upload included a short video of the model getting drenched underneath the shower’s downpour. She ran her fingers through her long, dark tresses as she spun around underneath the water, offering her 1.4 million followers to a full view of her barely there swimwear along the way.

The 360-turn revealed the daringly low cut neckline of Kelly’s bikini top that showcased her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. The piece boasted a racy cut-out in the middle of its band as well that added a scandalous glimpse of underboob to the racy display. Fans were also treated to a look at her taut tummy and sculpted abs in the clip, and a closer look at her peachy derriere.

Fans of the Swedish bombshell went insane for the latest look at her impressive bikini body, awarding the upload over 17,000 likes after just 50 minutes of going live to her page. The comments section was also flooded with compliments for Kelly’s jaw-dropping display.

“YOU ARE A DREAM,” one person wrote.

“Really perfect,” quipped another fan.

“Omg you’re so stunning @kellybellyboom!! Would love to see you back in @si_swimsuit! You’ll be amazing,” expressed a third admirer.

“How is it possible to be this hot?” questioned a fourth follower.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Kelly’s Instagram feed to get another glimpse of her incredible figure. The model recently shared a photo from her vacation in Lake Tahoe that saw her showing some skin in an itty-bitty green bikini. That look proved popular as well, earning over 42,000 likes and 144 comments to date.