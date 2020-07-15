Nastia Liukin Sizzles In Black Bikini With Pearl Straps

Five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin looked ready for the beach in her latest social media share. On Wednesday, she uploaded a series of photographs that saw her rocking a bikini while sporting an oversized, wide-brimmed sun hat.

Nastia’s post consisted of two snapshots, and she kept all distractions to a minimum posing next to a blank white wall. A filter used on the image gave it a grainy texture. That being said, her tan skin still popped against light background. The images were cropped just above her knees.

The 30-year-old gymnast’s bikini was black with white trim. The top had triangle-style cups. It had white shoulders straps, and it also featured pearl straps that draped over each of her upper arms, giving it a feminine, yet sexy, look. The bottoms were a black thong and had a high waist. They featured a white wraparound belt, which she wore tied in the font. Nastia added some bling to the outfit with a pair of sparkly stud earrings and layered pendant necklaces.

The first snapshot showed Nastia from the front as she held her hands near her neck. The pose showed off her cleavage trim midsection. The brim of the hat covered her eyes, showing the her slightly-parted lips. She stood with her legs cross, showing off her slim figure.

In the second photo, Nastia showed off her derrière. The camera captured her from a side view. She looked over her shoulder at the camera with one hand near the brim of the hat. More of her face was visible, revealing that she also sported a large pair of black sunglasses. She stood with one leg slightly forward, showing off the sexy curve of her booty and her toned thighs.

Nastia’s followers seemed to enjoy seeing her in the revealing swimsuit with many taking to the comments section to give the post some love.

“So beautiful and flawless as always Nastia,” one admirer commented.

“Beautiful as always,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“Beautiful. Have a blessed day,” echoed a third fan.

“Love this!” a fourth follower chimed in.

The post was geotagged in Dallas, where Nastia currently resides. She seems to enjoy sharing snapshots from various aspects of her life. That being said, most of her more popular posts are the ones where she puts her fit physique on display. Not too long ago, she shared a picture that saw her rocking a yellow bikini while wearing an oversized hat with colorful stripes.