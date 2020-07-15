Madison Pettis Shows Off Her Amazing Assets In White Bikini: ‘Sweet Like Summer’

The former Disney Channel star also rocked a bucket hat that matched her bathing suit.

Madison Pettis brought the heat to her Instagram page and deemed herself “sweet” in the update that she shared with her 3.7 million followers on Tuesday. In the photo, the Cory in the House actress showed off her sexy summer style by flaunting her curves in a flirty white bikini.

Madison, 21, posed on an outdoor sofa with gray cushions. The furniture appeared to be on a patio, as it was in front of a window. Madison was on her knees with her legs slightly spread apart. The pose accentuated her hourglass shape, and the low angle of her photo ensured that her shapely thighs didn’t go unnoticed. She also put her ample cleavage on show by posing with her hands between her legs. This caused the sides of her arms to slightly push her breasts together.

The former Disney Channel star wore a string bikini top that offered a scanty amount of coverage. The ivory garment had adjustable cups with whimsical frills that were created by pushing the sides of the small fabric triangles inwards. Madison was wearing her cups pulled wide apart and scrunched quite a bit. This created a ruched effect, and it ensured that she was showing off a significant amount of her round breasts and smooth décolletage.

Madison’s matching bottoms had a mid-rise waist and thin side strings. While the design offered plenty of coverage in the front, it still left a large swath of her defined midsection exposed. The actress also rocked a white bucket hat that appeared to be constructed out of the same thick white fabric as her swimsuit.

Madison dressed her casual look up a bit with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a single matching bangle bracelet on her left wrist. She left her thick, chocolate-colored curls down so that they tumbled over her shoulders and chest. Her lips appeared to be painted an earthy red hue that complemented her skin tone. It also looked like she was sporting bronze eye shadow, mascara, and winged eyeliner.

Madison’s complexion was flawless, and the smile she flashed at the camera was dazzling. She looked radiant and relaxed as she posed with her chin tilted up.

Many of Madison’s Instagram followers let her know how much they loved her photo by flooding the comments section with a massive amount of heart-eye emoji. Others used flattering adjectives to express their feelings.

“Gorgeous beautiful woman,” read one response to her photo.

“Holy moly! Wow you are insanely beautiful,” read another message.

“Oh my god, you are so perfect,” a third admirer gushed.

