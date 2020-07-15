Genesis Lopez Goes Full Bombshell In A Colorful Bikini: ‘Happy Hump Day’

Genesis Lopez went full bombshell in a racy new Instagram pic on Wednesday afternoon. The model showed some skin while wishing her followers a happy “hump day.”

In the sexy snap, Genesis looked hotter than ever as she rocked a bold and colorful bikini. The tiny top wrapped tightly around her chest and exposed her massive cleavage. The garment also spotlighted her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings.

Genesis sat on her knees outdoors as she pushed her hip out and arched her back. She placed one hand on her knee and the other grabbing the ends of her hair as she wore a flirty smirk on her face. In the background of the post, sunlight peeked through tons of green foliage.

Genesis wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the loose strands in waves that tumbled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a natural makeup look in the pic. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes and forehead. She seemed to complete the look with bright pink gloss on her full lips.

Genesis’ over 4.8 million followers made short work of showing their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 18,000 likes within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her feed. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 240 remarks during that time.

“Your hair! It looks so perfect haha I swear you look phenomenal but your hair looks straight from a pantene commercial,” one follower wrote.

“Just loved this bikini so colourful suits you perfectly,” another defclared.

“Always a hottie,” a third social media user gushed.

“So beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport racy ensembles in her online photos. She’s often seen rocking skimpy bathing suits, tight dresses, and tiny tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Genesis recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a tiny pink thong bikini. To date, that post has reeled in more than 133,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.