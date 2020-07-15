Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Amazing Figure In Leather Bandeau Top And Underwear

American singer Jennifer Lopez sent thousands of fans into a frenzy on social media after she shared a stunning new snapshot of herself in a revealing ensemble on Wednesday, July 15. The beauty took to Instagram to post the new content for her 126 million followers, and it caught the attention of many just seconds after going live.

The 50-year-old songstress, who has dropped many chart-toppers over the years, was seemingly photographed at a studio in front of a beige background. Jennifer took center stage in the image as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing in a model-esque angle. She exuded both cool and sultry vibes as she pouted, tugged on her jacket, and her eyes averted the camera’s lens.

Jennifer rocked her long brunette locks in an up-do, opting to style them in a tight bun in the back of her head.

She also sported a full face of glamour makeup for the photoshoot that brought out her naturally chiseled features. The application seemed to include foundation, bronzer, blush, eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and a nude lipstick.

Still, despite her famous beauty, it was her enviable figure that easily stole the show in the image, as she displayed her body in a revealing ensemble.

She opted for a black bandeau top that was made out of leather. The tiny garment tightly hugged her bust, highlighting her assets. It further showed off her slim and toned core.

She teamed the bra with a matching pair of leather underwear that showcased her figure, particularly flaunting her hips and backside. The bottoms also featured a high-waist design that again drew attention to her chiseled midriff.

Jennifer finished the look off with a black bomber jacket and strappy black heels.

She accessorized further with a pair of large hoop earrings.

She did not indicate where she was photographed for the snapshot. Meanwhile, in the caption, she stated that her DSW footwear collection was on sale.

The post was met with a staggering amount of support from her fans, amassing more than 600,000 likes since going live just three hours ago. Over 4,000 users also took to the comments section to compliment her figure, good looks, and ensemble.

“Very nice,” one Instagram user commented.

“Yes queen,” a second fan added.

“You’re so beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

