Walmart To Require Customers To Wear Masks In All U.S. Stores Beginning July 20

Walmart will require all of its customers in all of its U.S. stores beginning July 20, MarketWatch reported.

In a statement, Walmart US chief operating officer Dacona Smith and Sam’s Club chief operating officer Lance De La Rosa noted that the retail giants want to bring “consistency” to the matter of masks. Across the country, about 65 percent of the stores’ locations are in jurisdictions where local governments already require face masks in public, and the retail chain would like to see that in all stores.

“To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20.”

The executives noted that, in making the announcement a few days early, customers and employees will have time to prepare.

“This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols,” the executives said.

As of this writing, there is no nationwide federal mandate requiring masks in all 50 states. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidelines, not backed up with the force of law, the recommend that everyone wear a mask or face covering when in public.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Already several major U.S. chains have issued across-the-board requirements compelling employees and customers to wear masks, including Starbucks, Best Buy and Costco.

However. retailers and grocery stores have been hesitant to issue mask mandates, partly out of fear of antagonizing customers who refuse to wear them, and partly out of fear of having to put employees into the awkward position of having to enforce mask rules.

In some cases, the enforcement of mask rules has turned violent. For example, in Michigan, a security guard at a Family Dollar store was shot and killed in May after he told a customer to wear a mask. Similarly, as reported by The Inquisitr, also in Michigan, this week a man was stabbed by another man following a dispute about wearing masks.

Walmart, for its part, hopes to get out in front of any potential conflict by appointing and training “health ambassadors” who will stand at the stores’ entrances and remind customers of the mask requirements.

“Our ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers. The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirt, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution,” the company said.