Ana Cheri Showcases Her Gym-Honed Figure In A Black Sports Bra & Leopard-Print Leggings

Ana Cheri has spent countless hours working in the gym to sculpt her figure, so it’s no wonder she likes to show it off on her Instagram page. The model and fitness trainer did just that in a new Instagram post that was shared just moments ago and has already proved to be a huge hit with her millions of fans.

The 34-year-old stood outside in the middle of a long pathway in the shot that was surrounded by vibrant greenery and several trees. She posed with her backside to the camera and turned her head over her shoulder to meet its lens with an alluring gaze.

Ana delighted her 12.6 million followers, as she was sporting a new ensemble from her own Cheri Fit clothing line that perfectly suited her dangerous curves. The look included a pair of tight leopard-print leggings that defined her peachy backside, curvy hips, and sculpted thighs. A scrunch detail that fell over the middle of Ana’s buttocks to further accentuate her round booty, while its high-rise waistband hugged her flat midsection to highlight her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Ana paired the bold bottoms with a solid black, racerback sports bra that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It clung tightly to her voluptuous assets and cut off right at her rib cage, teasing her audience with a glimpse of her taut tummy.

The model did not appear to have added any accessories to her athleticwear look, allowing her gym-honed physique to take center stage. She wore her brunette locks down in loose waves that cascaded behind her back, and rocked a gorgeous makeup application that made her striking features shine. The cosmetics appeared to consist of a peach lip gloss, red blush, and shimmering highlighter, as well as gold eyeshadow and mascara.

Fans went wild for the snap for more reasons than one. Several flocked to the comments section to shower Ana with compliments, while others expressed their admiration for the newest additions to her clothing brand.

“Loving these girl!” one person wrote.

“Got the 2 new leggings and the bra,” shared another devotee.

“Literally the most beautiful post notification that I got all day today,” a third follower remarked.

“Those leggings look great on you,” praised a fourth fan.

The shot has also amassed nearly 25,000 likes within less than one hour of going live to the star’s page.

Ana often delights her fans by modeling pieces of her own design. Last week, the model shared a pre-workout selfie that saw her rocking a pair of marble-print leggings and matching sports bra.