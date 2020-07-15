Madison Woolley Poses In Nothing But A Robe In Sultry New Update

Madison Woolley showed some skin in a sultry new update shared to her Instagram account on July 14. The stunning Australian model posed for the camera in nothing but a robe in not one, but two gorgeous snaps while soaking up some sun outdoors.

The first snap showed Madison lounging at the balcony under the warm sunshine. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Sydney. While she did not indicate the exact location, it looked like she was in a hotel.

She slightly pulled down her white bathrobe, letting it hang over her bare shoulders while holding on to a cup in her right hand. She raised her other hand to shield her face from the bright glare of the sun. Her legs were crossed, which caused the robe to reveal more skin.

The second photo showed the influencer in the same pose, only that she looked to her side, possibly at something that caught her attention. The sunshine enveloped her bronzed tan, making it glow.

Madison wore a white bathrobe that was halfway taken off her shoulders. As a result, it created a plunging neckline that displayed a hint of her cleavage. She presumably didn’t wear anything underneath, but the lighting in the picture blocked her privates from being shown in the shot.

Madison appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup. The application seemed to include a matte foundation that perfectly matches her skin-tone, bronzer, a hint of blush, highlighter, well-blended eyeshadow, defined eyebrows, and several coats of mascara.

Her platinum blond hair was left down, slightly parted to the side, and styled in sleek, straight strands. To match her casual look, she ditched most of her accessories and left only a ring, which was worn on her left middle finger.

Madison wrote a short caption about the start of her day. Understandably, many of her fans adored the new post. A lot of her online admirers dived into the comments section to shower the babe with compliments and loving messages. Most of them told her she looked so beautiful, while some others raved about her sheer display of skin.

“What a good morning to wake up to. You look so stunning in these pictures. I have been a longtime follower, and you are my biggest crush. Have a great day!” a fan wrote.

“You are glowing and so sexy! I love your makeup. Maybe you can make a tutorial?” another follower commented.

“You are my dream woman. I find you so gorgeous and hot!!!” a third social media user added.