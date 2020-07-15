Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Refuses To Reveal Identity Of Secret Husband

On Tuesday, prosecutors claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married and refusing to divulge the identity of her alleged husband, The New York Post reported.

During a video conference with Manhattan federal Judge Alison Nathan, Assistant United States Attorney Alison Moe spoke of Maxwell’s refusal to talk of her reported secret husband.

“In addition to failing to describe in any way the absence of proposed co-signers of a bond, the defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse whose identity she declined to provide to Pretrial Services,” Moe said.

“There’s no information about who will be co-signing this bond or their assets, and no details whatsoever.”

According to The Daily Mail, a source told ABC News that Moe’s revelation of Maxwell’s marriage is being used to show that Maxwell has not been honest about her finances and circumstances. Thus far, the only time Maxwell referred to her husband — outside of the previously mentioned times — was when she said she toured her Bradford, New Hampshire property with an unidentified man in 2019.

The Daily Mail claimed that Maxwell was living with tech CEO Scott Borgerson at a $2 million home in 2019. However, the publication claimed it’s unclear if Borgerson is the same man that toured the home with Maxwell in 2019.

As The Inquisitr reported, in the book A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein, investigative journalists Alana Goodman and Daniel Halper claimed that former President Bill Clinton had an affair with Maxwell. According to a source cited in the book, Clinton’s presence on Epstein’s notorious private jet stemmed from his attraction to Maxwell, who he was purportedly attempting to get close to. Maxwell notably attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding and was also present at the 2009 Clinton Global Initiative.

Maxwell was arrested on July 2 on six charges related to a sex trafficking operation linked to Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly took his life while awaiting trial. As reported by Breitbart, she is being held without bail at Metropolitan Detention Center as she awaits her trial, which is slated for next July. Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison for her crimes.

Maxwell’s legal team argued for her to stay in a luxury New York hotel until her sentencing. In response, Judge Alison Nathan ruled that Maxwell was a flight risk due to her massive wealth and international ties. The British socialite has three passports and was previously reported to be an asset for foreign governments along with Epstein.