Whitney Johns Slays In A Plunging Bathing Suit While Soaking Up Some Sun

Whitney Johns returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon to share a racy new snap with her adoring fans. The model flashed her fit figure while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the stunning shot, Whitney looked smoking hot in a red bathing suit. The garment featured a low cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. It also boasted thin straps that put her muscular arms and shoulders in the spotlight.

The garment fit snugly around her petite waist and was cut high on her curvy hips, which helped showed off her round booty. Her long, lean legs were also in full view for the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of dark sunglasses clipped to the front of her suit.

Whitney leaned against a white wall with her hip pushed out. She had her legs crossed and her back arched as she grabbed at her bathing suit with both hands. She wore a seductive expression on her face as she soaked up some sun in the pic. In the background, some green foliage could be seen.

Whitney wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the brunette locks in voluminous curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, under eyes, chin, and nose.

She looked to complement her face with black winged eyeliner, and mascara-covered lashes, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows. She appeared to complete the application with pink lipstick.

Whitney’s 543,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap. The photo garnered more than 2,600 likes within the first 38 minutes after it went live on the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 200 messages.

“Beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Yes babe!!” another gushed.

“Absolute perfection!” a third comment read.

“Keep Shining,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model often gives her fans fitness motivation by showing off her own gym-honed curves in her posts. She’s been known to showcase her figure in racy bathing suits, tiny dresses, and skintight workout gear.

