Madi Edwards Rides A Vespa While Clad In Daisy Dukes & Crop Top In Laguna Beach

Madi Edwards flaunted her incredible figure on Instagram in a photo that was shared on her page yesterday.

The sizzling new snapshot captured Madi enjoying a day of fun in the sun. The Australian model posed front and center on top of a Vespa. It looked like a perfect day with the sun shining bright and a few puffy white clouds overhead. A sliver of the ocean could be seen in the background, and a few palm trees filled the rest of the landscape. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Laguna Beach, California.

Madi rested her derriere on a brown leather seat and put her feet on either side of the scooter. The model held the black handlebars, and she tilted her head back toward the sky. Madi wore a massive smile on her face and showed off her fit figure in a sexy outfit.

She sported a sexy ensemble from retailer Pretty Little Thing for her afternoon outing. On her upper half, she wore a tight white tank top with “New York” printed in bold, red letters across her chest. The garment was tight on her torso and left her slender figure and trim abs well on display.

The Australian babe wore a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes on her lower half, and the light-wash denim appeared to be a size or two too big as the waistband was loose on her midsection. The leg holes of the shorts were frayed and hit daringly high on her thighs, which allowed her bronze legs to be seen. Madi also showed off her trim arms in the photo.

It did not look like the social media influencer added any additional accessories to her casual outfit, and she wore her long, blond tresses with a middle part. A few loose waves tumbled over her shoulders and back, and the sunlight bounced off her highlights. Madi wore her usual application of glam that seemed to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and light pink lip gloss.

The image has been live on the model’s page for 12 hours, and it’s already generated a lot of buzz. More than 11,000 fans have double-tapped the photo, and 90 have left comments.

“This looks like so much fun,” one follower commented alongside a series of emoji.

“Looking so gorgeous!!! Love the smile you’re wearing!!” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Umm okay officially obsessed with youuu can you be anymore perfect,” a third fan wrote with the addition of a few red hearts.

“You’ve got good vibes! We would love to collab with you Madi! DM us,” one more wrote.