Brooklyn Millard Rocks A Bikini Top In The Kitchen: ‘What Should I Cook?…Don’t Say Bacon’

Brooklyn Millard went scantily clad in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday. The model flashed her curves while asking her followers what she should cook in the kitchen, but warning them not to suggest bacon.

In the racy pic, Brooklyn looked smoking hot as she sported a skimpy white bikini top. The garment featured thin spaghetti straps that fastened around her neck and showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The top also exposed her abundant cleavage.

She paired the top with some skintight gray booty shorts. The bottoms wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while putting the spotlight on her flat tummy and insane abs. Her lean legs were also in full view for the pic. She accessorized the style with a bellybutton ring in her navel.

Brooke posed in front of her oven with her hands spread out over her kitchen counter. She pushed her hip to the side and arched her back slightly as she gave a big smile into the camera. In the background, some spices and a roll of paper towels were visible.

Brooklyn wore her blond hair parted in the center. The long locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a bright makeup look. The application appeared to consist of pink blush and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead to complement her sun kissed skin.

She looked to draw attention to her face with mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows. She seemed to complete the look with soft pink lipstick.

Brooklyn’s 683,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 28,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 850 remarks during that time.

“Cutie,” one follower stated.

“Why you hatin on bacon?” another asked.

“You’re bringing all the heat,” a third social media user wrote.

“Your so gorgeous,” a fourth person gushed.

The model has become known for rocking racy ensembles in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tight workout gear in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a neon pink bikini top and a tiny white miniskirt. That snap has raked in more than 14,000 likes and nearly 300 comments to date.