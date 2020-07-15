Global Methane Emissions Hit All-Time High

Global methane emissions have reached a new all-time high, as reported by CNN. The main sources of these greenhouse gas emissions are from agriculture and fossil fuels.

Researchers from the Global Carbon Project said that the current rate of emissions places us on a “dangerous temperature threshold,”. The current rates of production of greenhouse gas could see the Earth’s temperature rise by 3 to 4 degrees by 2100. This means that natural disasters such as hurricanes, flooding, and forest fires will become more commonplace as the planet’s temperature rises. The Paris Agreement aims to limit global warming to 2.7 degrees.

Although carbon dioxide emissions dropped during due to lockdowns enforced by COVID-19, this is not enough to change the concentration of this gas in the atmosphere, according to National Geographic. Despite there being a 17 percent drop in carbon dioxide emissions in the first quarter of 2020 compared last year, this will have a negligible effect on concentrations in the atmosphere overall due to how long the gas lingers.

Cattle ranching, in particular, contributed the most to methane production, with the agriculture industry as a whole contributing to two-thirds of emissions. The remaining third is from burning fossil fuels. Although carbon dioxide emissions dropped during the pandemic, the same cannot be said for methane, according to CNN.

Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, and Oceania have had the largest increases in methane production, but the US is not far behind. The increase in the US is attributed to people using natural gas rather than coal. While natural gas releases less carbon dioxide, it produces more methane. Methane is more effective than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere, which makes the rise concerning. Europe was the only region to lower their methane emissions.

Astrid Riecken / Getty Images

Researchers said that in order to lower methane emissions, fossil fuel use needs to be reduced. It’s also important to monitor and control emissions from pipes and wells that are leaking. In particular, how we consume and grow food needs to change. Researchers suggested supplementing cattle feed with algae to reduce the amount of methane created from flatulence. Furthermore, one of the key reasons veganism has been growing in popularity is for environmental purposes by avoiding animal agriculture.

Burger King has pledged to reduce methane emissions from their cows by 33 percent by adding lemongrass to their feed. The franchise has also introduced plant-based options on their menus such as the Impossible Whopper in the US and the Rebel Whopper in European restaurants.

