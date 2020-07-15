‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Is Reportedly Dating ‘Too Hot To Handle Star Francesca Farago

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino has sparked dating rumors with Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago after the two were seen together on a dinner date in New York City. Vinny and Francesca were reportedly enjoying both a meal and one another’s company claimed The Daily Mail. The relationship is reportedly very new stated the news outlet. The duo appeared happy and relaxed with one another in a series of paparazzi photographs published by the newspaper.

This reported evening out for the reality stars comes on the heels of some speculation the two were flirting with one another on social media. Vinny posted an image to his Instagram account where he spoke about watching a show on Netflix. Francesca replied to his post by asking what he was watching and he stated the name of her series. He had also added some commentary on one of her own Instagram posts.

Prior to becoming friends with the Jersey Shore star, Francesca was involved with and eventually became engaged to her Too Hot to Handle co-star Harry Jowsey shortly after the wildly popular series ended. The duo put a Ring Pop on it during a Zoom reunion for the Netflix series in May.

Just one month later, Harry spilled details of their breakup in a video uploaded to YouTube called “I Broke Up with Her.” Harry and Francesca starred in the Netflix dating series. Its premise is to teach singles to make sure they have genuine connections in their relationships instead of coming together just for physical contact. If they cross that line during that time, prize money they could potentially win would decrease in increments.

Vinny has remained single throughout most of the run of Jersey Shore and its subsequent spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, save for one serious fling when the show taped Season 2 in Miami, and Vinny was involved with a young woman named Ramona. Their flirtatious relationship never really got off the ground. The reality television star, who hails from Staten Island, had one serious girlfriend when the show returned for its reboot series. Her name was Elicea Shaynn and she and Vinny would eventually end their romantic entanglement in April 2018.

Vinny would later try to find lasting love in the first season of A Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny with a young woman named Alysse Joyner. In the end, their attempt at a romantic relationship would prove futile as they could not continue to maintain their passion for one another throughout the time period from when the show originally filmed until its finale airdate and subsequent reunion show.