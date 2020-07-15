Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique In Tight Pink Leggings

Fitness model Katelyn Runck flaunted her fit figure in her latest Instagram update, tantalizing her 2.1 million Instagram followers with snaps of her body in a pale pink activewear set. The picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated. LHGFX Photography, the photographer behind nearly all of her Instagram posts, captured the sexy shots.

Katelyn stood outside on what appeared to be a sidewalk, although the background was blurred so her body remained the focal point of the shot. She rocked an activewear set from the brand AVA Active, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Katelyn opted to wear a long-sleeved crop top that featured a crew neck that obscured her cleavage. However, the fabric stretched across her ample assets, still managing to flaunt her curves. The fabric was opaque over her chest and featured textured panels along her arms, adding an interesting design element to the garment.

The top ended just an inch or so below her breasts, leaving her chiselled abs on full display. She paired the top with matching pink leggings that were a high-waisted style. The leggings featured three horizontal bands positioned just above her knees, with the brand’s name written on one of her thighs. They also had some textured detailing along the side that mirrored the embellishments on the top.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous waves, and she held a beverage in her hand as she stared seductively at the camera.

The second shot was taken from a slightly closer perspective, and Katelyn placed one hand on her waist as she smoldered at the camera. Her beauty look was simple, with bold brows framing her dark eyes and what looked like a soft pink hue on her lips.

She finished off the post with a short video clip that gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot. Her fans absolutely loved the Instagram update, and the post received over 7,500 likes and 361 comments within two hours.

“Gorgeous. Love all 3. More beautiful with every photo,” one fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Perfection,” another follower added simply.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third fan remarked, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You make anything look good. Have a great day,” another fan commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn showcased her fit figure in a sexy swimwear set that left little to the imagination. She flaunted her ample assets in a strapless red bikini top, and paired it with animal-print bottoms for a smoking-hot look.