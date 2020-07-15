Corrie Yee Sizzles In A Tight Blue Bathing Suit On The Tennis Court

Corrie Yee went full bombshell as she rocked another revealing ensemble in her latest Instagram upload on Wednesday morning. The sexy model put her fit figure on full display as she asked her fans if they wanted play tennis with her in the caption of the post.

In the racy pics, Corrie looked hotter than ever when she posed in a blue bathing suit. The swimwear featured thin straps that exposed her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a scooped neckline that flashed her ample cleavage.

The suit fit tightly around her tiny waist and included a daring cut that showed off her curvy hips and round booty. Her long, lean legs also stole the show in the snaps. She accessorized the style with a pair of sunglasses and some white sneakers.

In the first photo, Corrie held a tennis racket in one hand and placed her other hand on her head. She arched her back and popped her booty out as she tilted her head towards the sky and soaked up some sun.

In the second shot, she pushed her hip out and pulled her glasses down while giving a flirty smirk into the camera. In the background, green trees and a tennis net could be seen.

Corrie wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head. She styled the locks in straight strands, and opted to leave a piece of her bangs loose to help frame her face.

She also sported a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin. She appeared to complete the application with pink gloss on her lips.

Corrie’s over 1 million followers immediately began to respond to the post. The pics garnered more than 1,800 likes within the first 20 minutes after they went live on the platform. Fans also took to the comments section to leave nearly 70 remarks during that time.

“WOW!! CAPTIVATING!!!” one follower declared.

“You today, like yesterday and like tomorrow, are too beautiful,” another wrote.

“I don’t know how to play tennis but I’d happily watch your gorgeous and sexy self as you play,” a third comment read.

“Nice body beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently thrilled her fans as she rocked a pale pink lingerie set. That photo has earned more than 13,000 likes and over 320 comments to date.