Sarah Houchens Shows Off Pert Derriere & Sculpted Legs In A Cheeky White Bikini

Sarah Houchens is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The model and fitness trainer took to her account just moments ago to thrill her 948,000 followers with a trio of new snaps that added some serious heat to her page. Sarah posed with her backside to the camera in the middle of an empty parking lot as the golden sun spilled down on her, illuminating her gym-honed physique and dangerous curves. She rocked a sexy two-piece as she worked the camera that left very little to the imagination. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Sarah sent pulses racing as she flaunted her fit physique in a sexy white bikini from Fashion Nova that popped against her sun-kissed skin. The swimwear appeared to include a sports-bra style top that wrapped tightly around her chest, accentuating her assets and slender frame. It also had thick shoulder straps that offered her fans a look at her toned arms.

The swimsuit’s matching bottoms boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that exposed the model’s pert derriere almost in its entirety. The garment showcased her sculpted legs as well, which she flexed to emphasize their muscularity. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on Sarah’s hips, highlight her hourglass silhouette. She tugged at its thick straps in a teasing manner in a few of the snaps, drawing further attention to her trim waist and flat midsection.

Sarah did not appear to have accessorized her ensemble, ensuring that all eyes remained on her phenomenal figure. Her platinum locks cascaded behind her back in loose waves, and she rocked a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop. The application appeared to include a light pink lip gloss, blush, and highlighter, as well as a thick layer of black mascara on her eyelashes.

It wasn’t long before fans took note of the skin-baring new addition to Sarah’s Instagram feed. It has earned over 5,400 likes and dozens of comments after just 45 minutes of going live.

“You look absolutely hot and stunning!!!!!” one person praised.

“Wow such a gorgeous beauty,” commented another fan.

“One of the best bodies of all time!” a third follower declared.

“PERFECTION,” added a fourth admirer.

Sarah’s bikinis always seem to impress her devoted fans. On Sunday, shared a series of selfie to her page that saw her clad in a strappy pink two-piece. That look proved to be another hit, amassing nearly 16,000 likes and 281 comments to date.