Devon Windsor Smolders In A Sexy Bikini While Posing On A Yacht

Entrepreneur and swimsuit model Devon Windsor seems to be enjoying the warmer temperatures. Her past few Instagram updates have featured her looking fabulous in tropical locations while rocking sexy swimwear. On Wednesday, she continued this trend by sharing a post that captured her rocking a sexy two-piece swimsuit while kicking back on a yacht.

Devon did not indicate where she was for the snap, but wherever she happened to be was gorgeous. A lush coastline was visible off to one side of the snap. Pristine turquoise water shimmered under the blue sky, which was filled with wispy clouds.

The model’s bikini was from her own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim. The number was white with black thread details. The top was unique in that it featured a faux pocket flap design on the cups. The bottoms were a mid-rise style and also had faux pocket flaps on each side as well as a stylish belt with a black clasp.

For the photo, Devon was perched on the side of the yacht, lying on one side. The picture captured her from the front as she leaned on one elbow and held her other hand in her hair. Her long, toned legs were outstretched in front of her. She bent one of her knees slightly to highlight her hourglass shape. The pose showed off her chiseled abs and lean physique. With her lips slightly parted, she gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

Devon wore her hair down in waves. She sported a large pair of black sunglasses, so it was not clear if she wore any makeup. That being said, she appeared to be wearing a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized with several bracelets and a necklace adorned with seashells.

In the caption, Devon joked about her pose.

Judging from the amount of heart emoji in the comments section, Devon’s followers loved seeing her kicking back on the boat.

Many fans took a moment to give the post some love.

“Love this it’s perfect,” one admirer commented.

“So so so beautiful,” wrote a second follower.

“Awesome beauty,” echoed a third Instagram user.

“Awesome stylish Angel” a fourth comment read.

Devon has a sharp sense of style and often shares photos of her looking fabulous in chic outfits. Summer is the season for swimsuits, and she seems to be enjoying every minute of it. Earlier this week, she put her curves on display in a white ruffled bikini while she soaked up some sun.