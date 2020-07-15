Natalie Roser Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Crop Top And Shocking Yellow Leggings

Natalie Roser flaunted her chiseled abs and hourglass figure in her most recent Instagram share. Wearing a crop top and leggings, Natalie looked smoking hot for some time at the gym. In the short time since the two pics went live, her fans inundated her with likes and comments.

The Australian model took to social media on Wednesday to show off her incredible figure. She shared that she was starting a six-week training challenge in Alo Yoga’s new shocking yellow leggings. She said that she was excited to regain her body strength.

The social media star rocked a ribbed white sports bra that doubled as a crop top. The compression sports bra had a high-scooped neckline and a thick underband to help support her bust.

Natalie’s shredded abs took center stage in this particular pic. She put her toned abdominal muscles on display in her workout gear. Of course, her hourglass figure was emphasized by her minuscule waist.

The 30-year-old teamed the crop top with the yellow pants that clung to her flawless physique like a glove. Natalie showed off her curvy hips and muscular thighs in the form-fitting pants. The leggings had a broad elasticated band that provided comfort and support, and also prevented them from sliding down easily.

The influencer styled her hair away from her face and showed off her seemingly makeup-free look. She wore a braided ponytail and wore no other accessories, save for a simple gold necklace with a pendant.

Natalie took to the gym for these shots, and in the background, there was a variety of equipment. In the first pic, she stood her ground while holding onto the monkey bars with her right hand. She tilted her face slightly, while looking directly at the camera, and smiled.

The second snap showed Natalie in motion as she held onto the bars while placing the other hand on the ground. It seemed as if she was in a plank position as she held the pose and worked her core. Natalie’s smile was everything and she closed her eyes in delight while completing the move.

The model’s fans showered her with compliments with one calling her “Exquisite! Dynamic! Extraordinary!” while another said that she had “great abs.”

“You are such a babe, Nat (flame emoji),” an admirer gushed.

A certain Instagram user waxed lyrical, but unfortunately seemed to be so intoxicated by Natalie’s beauty that they did not make much sense.

“Mmmm yup and she loves sports… good for her and I enjoy looking at her body mmmm and good for me too,” they raved.

Natalie has a firm following of over 1.2 million fans on Instagram alone. She consistently updates her feed with bikini posts and titillating content to pique the interest of her fans. Thus far, her approach seems to be rewarding her with some high engagement stats. The image has already racked up more than 7,000 likes since it went live four hours ago.