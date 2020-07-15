Saffron Barker Poses On Her Knees In Numerous Bodysuits From Her Clothing Collection

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a number of photos of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant recently released a clothing collection with the fashion brand In The Style and posed in several bodysuits from the range for her most recent upload.

In all four images, the 19-year-old was captured on her knees on top of what looked to be a fluffy blanket. Barker styled her long curly hair up in a ponytail in three of the four images and kept her nails short with a coat of black polish. She accessorized with a gold necklace featuring a heart pendant, bracelets, rings, and small hoop earrings. For her makeup application, Barker appeared to have applied lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and contour.

In the first shot, she stunned in a green and white tie-dye bodysuit that displayed her decolletage. Barker raised both arms in the air and looked over to her right.

In the next slide, she sported a yellow number. Barker positioned her body slightly to the side and rested both arms beside her. She continued to look over to the right and showed off her side profile.

In the third frame, Barker rocked a multicolored tie-dye look that featured the colors yellow, pink, green, and white, while in the fourth and final frame, she showed off another bodysuit in peach.

For her caption, Barker — who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — questioned her fans on what bodysuit was their favorite from the collection. She also announced that the garments will be available via the In The Style app and won’t be re-stocked once they sell out.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 130,000 likes and over 890 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“If I looked like u I wouldn’t complain,” one user wrote.

“You are such a natural beauty queen,” another person shared, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“Number one is my favorite but the color in the fourth one is so cute,” remarked a third fan.

“I wanna look like you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a multicolored string bikini when posing in her back garden. Barker completed the outfit with pink sliders and showed off her toes that were decorated with black polish. She accessorized with bright yellow sunglasses and styled her long wavy blond hair down for the occasion.