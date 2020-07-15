Kylie Jenner Looks Lovely In Series Of Instagram Snaps: ‘Thank You God’

Kylie Jenner looked lovely in a series of Instagram snaps where the reality television star and businesswoman thanked God for the gorgeous day. In a sequence of five photos, Kylie was on the shoreline. For her 185 million followers, she shared three photos of herself and two of the area where she enjoyed a picture-perfect day.

Kylie began her series of uploads by sharing a photo of her foot on the sand as the shoreline lapped up at her feet. The seafoam of the water appeared inviting in the images, which appeared to have been taken at dusk.

In the second photo, Kylie was caught in an unguarded moment while laughing for the camera as she descended a long set of wooden stairs from what was likely a beach house. The staircase led directly to what might have been a private beach. The stairs were framed by white banisters and spindles. Planted on either side of the stairs were beautiful, perennial, lush flowers, and bushes. These went the length of the stairwell down to a second deck area that overlooked the ocean.

Kylie appeared to have on a black-and-white bandanna print dress. The top had a very interesting style of detail. It appeared to feature the top of a white-and-black thin striped shirt that was knotted in the front and twisted to cover her shoulders. Kylie styled her hair parted in the middle and slicked back on its sides to a small bun in the back of her head. She wore white-rimmed sunglasses atop her head and a big smile on her face as she held a fruity drink in her hand.

The third image depicted a glorious sunset, high above a series of what appeared to be trees. In the following photo, Kylie looked directly at the camera with a passive look on her face. Her right hand was folded underneath her chin. The final photo showed the reality television star’s face and body illuminated by the setting sun.

Fans of Kylie’s found the images to be spectacular.

“Oh my gosh, these photos are so beautiful,” said one follower.

“These photos are just magical,” remarked a second fan.

“Gorgeous, absolutely stunning. You look beautiful Kylie. What a wonderful life you have,” stated a third Instagram user.

“Breathtaking. That is a gorgeous home, does it belong to you?” said a fourth fan of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians television star.