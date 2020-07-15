‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Flashes Her Round Booty In A Thong Bikini While Snacking On Candy

Sarah Harris posted a new snap to her Instagram page this week that has her fans talking. The former Playboymodel delighted her 2.2 million followers with the bootylicious share on Tuesday.

Sarah left little to the imagination as she rocked a minuscule bikini in the racy photo. The piece included a strapless top with a bright color scheme of blue, yellow, and coral that popped against her sun-kissed skin. It fell low down her chest, teasing an eyeful of cleavage to her audience. They were also treated to a glimpse of her toned arms, shoulders, and back.

The blond bombshell went even racier with the counterpart of her look, which was a pair of ruched, solid white bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The swimwear featured a daringly high-cut and cheeky thong style that left her sculpted thighs and round booty completely exposed. It had a thin waistband as well that sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and stunning hourglass frame.

Sarah stood with her backside facing the camera, giving her followers a tantalizing view of her pert derriere. She turned her head over her shoulder and affixed her gaze on the lens while holding a piece of candy between her plump lips in a sensual manner. A simple white backdrop filled the background behind her — the perfect set up to ensure that all attention remained on her bodacious figure.

Sarah’s platinum locks were worn down and cascaded over her bare back in the shot. She also sported a full face of makeup to accentuate her striking features. The application appeared to include a red lip gloss, blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also seemed to be wearing black eyeliner and mascara to make her piercing blue eyes popped.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by the new addition to Sarah’s Instagram feed, as it has racked up over 12,000 likes after 17 hours of going live. An additional 278 notes filled the comments section within the time span as well, many with compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Prettiest girl ever,” one person wrote.

“Perfection at it’s finest,” quipped another fan.

“You’re looking absolutely stunning,” a third follower remarked.

“You have the most beautiful eyes,” added a fourth admirer.

Sarah has been showing off a number of pieces from her swimwear collection on social media recently. On Monday, the model shared thrilled her followers by showing off her phenomenal physique in a colorful bandeau bikini. That look proved to be popular as well, earning nearly 13,000 likes and 233 comments to date.