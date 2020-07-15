Luciana Del Mar Exposes Her Cleavage In A Revealing Top & Low-Hanging Sweatpants

Luciana Del Mar went full bombshell in her latest Instagram update on Tuesday night. The stunning model showed some skin while getting steamy in front of the camera. In the caption, she encouraged her followers to find their way in life.

In the sexy shots, Luciana looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a revealing gray top. The shirt featured long sleeves and buttons in the front. She left all but one button undone to expose her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching gray sweatpants. The pants boasted an elastic waistband that hugged her tiny waist. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the photos. She accessorized the laid back style with a dainty gold chain around her neck and a pair of studded earrings.

In the racy photos, Luciana held her phone up with one hand in order to click the selfies. In many of the shots she placed her other hand in the waistband of her pants and tugged them down to show even more skin while she posed seductively for the camera. She also posted a video of herself pulling down the garment.

Luciana wore her long, dark hair parted down the center. She styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that tumbled over her shoulders. She also pinned the tops of her mane back.

She sported a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as soft pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with bright pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Luciana’s 903,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 27,000 times in the first 11 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 750 remarks.

“Looking great,” one follower declared.

“What a Body. Great shape,” stated another.

“Unmatchable beauty, super sexy, too hot to handle,” a third comment read.

“Superb and unique Luchi,” a fourth social media user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently delighted her followers when she sported a tight white crop top and a skimpy printed miniskirt while soaking up some sun and riding a skateboard in L.A. To date, that post has pulled in more than 9,600 likes and over 240 comments.