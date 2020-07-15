Audrina Patridge Shows Off Her Yoga Moves While Clad In Camo-Print Sports Bra & Leggings

Audrina Patridge showed off her yoga moves in a sexy, camo-inspired workout set on Instagram. The Hills star added the update to her feed yesterday, and she certainly delighted her 1.7 million fans with the skin-baring snap.

The sizzling shot captured the reality star in the corner of a room. Audrina did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but in her caption, she mentioned to fans that she was enjoying home workouts, and she specifically mentioned Brooke Burke’s app. The reality star placed her yoga mat on top of a woven rug, and a broad set of windows behind her allowed sunlight to come spilling in. A leafy green plant appeared at her back and there was also a planter on the windowsill.

Audrina placed one arm on the yoga mat and extended the other toward the ceiling. She crisscrossed one leg in front of the other and balanced her weight on her arm and her bare feet. Audrina appeared focused as she looked up. The 35-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a sexy two-piece set that appeared to be constructed of dry-fit fabric.

Audrina sported a camo-print sports bra with a scooped neckline. The bra was outlined in black, and the band around her ribcage was printed with the “Koral” logo. The reality star rocked a pair of matching leggings on her lower half that had a high waistband that stretched over her hips and showcased her slim midsection and a tease of her taut tummy. The garment clung tightly to her slender legs and accentuated her fit frame.

She wore her long tresses down and appeared to add a few natural waves throughout her mane. Audrina did not wear any accessories with her outfit, and it seemed as though she wore a minor application of makeup. Her look appeared to include blush and defined brows.

Fans have been loving the photo so far, and more than 7,000 have double-tapped the post. Over 170 Instagrammers flocked to the comments section to leave messages for Audrina. Some of her fans complimented her fit figure while a few replied to her question and commented with at-home workouts that they have tried. Several others were left speechless and used emoji instead of words.

“80 day obsession I love Beachbody on demand with the awesome schedule and meal plans,” one follower commented.

“Omg I love her too!! She’s amazing!! Love the camo,” a second fan gushed alongside a few flame and heart emoji.

“Workout Hotel is great. I love the Pilates wheel workouts they do,” a third person added.

“I wanna look that fabulous while working out!!!” one more user wrote.