Danielle Knudson Shows Off Toned Body In Ribbed Sportswear

Danielle Knudson put her gym-honed figure on full display in yesterday’s Instagram update, sharing a mirror selfie that captured her toned body in all of its splendor. The Canadian model posed on the floor for the eye-catching upload, which was meant to showcase a trendy workout set from sportswear brand, Alo Yoga. The ribbed co-ord consisted of a pale-yellow sports bra and matching socks, paired with light-gray leisure pants. While the outfit was certainly deserving of attention — plenty of fans complimented the set in the comments — what stood out the most were Danielle’s rock-hard abs. Many of her followers took notice of her fierce physique, one of whom channeled a popular Friends character to get her attention.

“In the words of Chandler bing… could u be any hotter,” read their comment, trailed by a fire and an OK-hand emoji.

“Abs are on flex,” chimed in another Instagram user, adding a flexed biceps emoji.

In the photo, Danielle was sitting with her legs open on a gray rug, one decorated with a yellow geometric print. The item perfectly matched the palette of her outfit, making the color scheme stick out even more. The gorgeous blonde — who will be turning 31 years old in just two days, on July 17 — held one leg folded under her body. Her other knee was raised and her foot stretched out towards the forefront of the shot, allowing her audience to observe her cute socks.

The model leaned on one hand, slightly tilting backwards as she gazed upon her reflection with a smile. Her chiseled midriff was put on show in between the high-rise waistline and the skimpy top, which teased a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage. Meanwhile, the bottoms were cinched with a matching string, tying in a loopy bow that draped down her lower body. The set also bared her slender arms, in addition to flaunting her tiny waist.

Danielle sported a fresh-faced look in the shot and didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup. Her beautiful features were highlighted only with what seemed to be a satin pink lipstick. She accessorized with a classy nude manicure and nothing else. She wore her hair down and parted on the side, letting her long, golden locks brush over her shoulder.

The model penned an inspirational caption for her selfie, while also making sure to credit Alo Yoga for her outfit. She added a “New York, New York” tag to her post, suggesting the picture was snapped in her apartment. The stylish décor seemed to confirm this, as it included a large photo from one of her beauty editorials hanging on the wall behind her. Although the image was cropped in the selfie, Danielle had shared it on Instagram back in 2018, when she told fans she got it printed on canvas. You can see the picture in full here.

As expected, the selfie was very well received by her admirers, garnering more than 6,270 likes and 144 comments. Fans showed appreciation for the sporty look, showering the model with effusive praise.

“Loooveee this look,” wrote one person, who added a star-struck emoji for emphasis.

“Such a Gorgeous Lady no matter what you are wearing or how you are posing,” gushed another Instagrammer.