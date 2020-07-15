‘RHOC’ Cast Resumes Filming On Season 15, Follows CDC Guidelines Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' cast is under strict rules as filming begins.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast has resumed filming on the series’ upcoming 15th season.

On the heels of Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter sharing photos on their Instagram pages in regard to their girls trip, an insider is revealing details about the way in which the ladies of the show plan to safely film scenes for the Bravo reality series’ new episodes to Page Six.

According to the report, Braunwyn and Gina, as well as other returning cast members of the show, who include Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, and Emily Simpson, are said to be on their trip currently, although the exact location of their vacation has not yet been revealed.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County recently resumed production with a comprehensive health and safety plan,” a rep for Bravo told the outlet on Tuesday, July 14. “The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines.”

The rep went on to tell Page Six that they were focused on the health and safety of the cast members and crew of The Real Housewives of Orange County, as well as the rest of its programs, as production got underway with the ladies of Southern California.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gina got the attention of her fans and followers on Instagram earlier this week when she shared and quickly deleted a telling caption, which seemed to be about the cast of her show. As fans may have seen, Gina posted an image of herself with a suitcase and appeared to tell her online audience members that she would be quarantining with her cast mates.

“Here’s a novel idea…Quarantine us all together. I’m sure it’s gonna go great,” she wrote.

According to Page Six, Brauunwyn also shared and deleted a post on her Instagram Stories in which she spoke of a “girls trip.”

Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson are seen on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 14. Phillip Faraone / Bravo

After The Real Housewives of Orange County production was shut down in March due to the spread of COVID-19, the women of the show began self-shooting scenes for Season 15 in May. Then, weeks ago, Gina confirmed that she was back in production and filming scenes for the new episodes in her garage, which had been set up as a studio.

As for when the series will return to Bravo, that information has not yet been revealed and may not be confirmed to viewers and fans for another few months.