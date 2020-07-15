Kathy Griffin Spills The ‘Tea’ On Twitter As Comedienne Calls Out Andy Cohen

Comedienne Kathy Griffin called out Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen on Twitter Tuesday. The redhead recounted text messages from the host after Joan Rivers died and accused him of sending notes that were in poor taste. Griffin also claimed that the story was later picked up by the media.

The accusation came as Griffin was upset over a story by gossip columnist Cindy Adams. Page Six tweeted an article from the writer that was negative towards Mary Trump. The President’s niece recently wrote a scathing book about the commander in chief. This stance upset Griffin, and she proceeded to write several tweets about what happened the week Joan Rivers died.

“F*ck #CindyAdams. I have a little tea for you guys about her. Of course she’s trying to take down #MaryTrump. Typical. I’ve never spoken about this before.”

The former reality star then shared that she was “devastated” when Rivers passed away and proceeded to call the Fashion Police host “a true and giving friend.” Griffin went on to call out Cohen for remarks he allegedly made. The Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List star claimed the housewives executive producer texted her the day of River’s death and suggested she take over hosting duties for the popular television show. Griffin went so far as to call Cohen a “POS,” short for “piece of sh*t,” for his correspondence with her.

“My friend Joan was a person, not a job opportunity,” Griffin exclaimed.

Griffin then claimed that Cindy Adams coincidentally wrote a salacious story along the same lines.

“I had been standing over Joan’s bed while she was in a coma (of course, this never happened but…) ringing(sic) my hands in anticipation of getting the stupid Fashion Police gig,” Griffin described the alleged story.

Cohen defended himself in a reply to Griffin and explained his version of the events. The late-night host admitted that he “loved” Rivers also. He then proceeded to write that he texted Griffin the night Rivers passed and complimented the comedienne on a recent television appearance.

“I texted you the evening she died saying how brilliant you were on CNN & what a unique club you were in w/ JR,” the author wrote.

Cohen then admitted that he texted Griffin that she would be great on Fashion Police. However, the message was the day after Rivers passed away. The host referred Griffin’s diss as he ended his tweet.

“XO POS ANDY,” the author wrote.

This instance with Cohen isn’t the first controversial twitter exchange for the funny lady. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Griffin recently came under fire for a tweet that seemed to suggest to some that she wanted the President killed. Some commenters recommended that the Secret Service should get involved.