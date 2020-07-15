Lindsay Brewer Hits The Beach In A Gorgeous Bikini: ‘Catch Me Here All Summer’

Lindsay Brewer treated her fans to another sexy snap that she posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday night. The stunning race car driver hit the beach, while telling her fans int he caption of the post that they could find her there all summer long.

In the sexy snap, Lindsay looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a tight white bikini top. The garment boasted long sleeves, as well as a low cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of black bikini bottoms that hugged her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist and drew attention to her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also in full view in the pic. She accessorized the style with a dainty gold chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Lindsay turned her body to the side to showcase her round booty. She had both of her hands in front of her midsection as she arched her back and smiled for the camera.

In the second shot, she faced the lens and rested one hand at her side as the other reached out to the side and the wind blew through her hair. In the background, a large rock formation, ocean, and sandy beach were all visible.

Lindsay wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the loose strands in waves that fell down her back and cascaded over both of her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to include pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes.

She looked to highlight her facial features with mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink gloss on her lips.

Lindsay’s over 1.3 million followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 76,000 times within the first 15 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 870 messages.

“The prettiest,” one follower stated.

“Very wonderful,” declared another.

“Breathtaking,” a third social media user wrote.

“How dare you look like that, make yourself so beautiful and smile on top of that,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay recently delighted her followers when she posed in a sporty black bikini on a tennis court. That post has reeled in more than 92,000 likes and over 1,000 comments to date.