Nick Cannon Blasts ViacomCBS After He Is Fired, Demands Apology For ‘Back Door Bullying’

The longtime TV host and producer calls out the 'oppressive' corporation.

Nick Cannon is speaking out on his firing from ViacomCBS—and he wants an apology.

The popular TV host and producer was let go by the mass media conglomerate days after an old episode of his Cannon’s Class podcast made headlines for Cannon’s alleged racist and anti-Semitic comments while chatting with former Public Enemy member Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin about racial bias.

A rep for ViacomCBS said Cannon, 39, was spoken to about his controversial past podcast content but “failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism.” The rep added, “We are terminating our relationship with him,” per CBS News.

Cannon took to his Facebook page to tell his side of the story. In a lengthy statement titled “Truth and Reconciliation,” which can be seen here, The Masked Singer host alleged that he attempted to reach out to Viacom owner Shari Redstone to have “a conversation of reconciliation” and to apologize for saying anything pained her or her community, but instead was met with “dead silence.”

Cannon alleged that Viacom is not interested in a conversation of growth and that they are using him as an example. The longtime TV star added that he is “deeply saddened” that the powers-that-be “misused” an important moment of reconciliation.

“Instead the moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken Black man.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The TV star also noted that he has “respectfully” stepped away from “oppressive corporations” in the past.

“NBC threatened and mistreated me for years, but I was the bigger person and abandoned an 8-figure salary on their number one hit show Americas Got Talent and currently stand by my friend and Queen Gabrielle Union in her fight against oppression.”

Cannon added that he will not be bullied, silenced, or “continuously oppressed” by any organization, group, or corporation and expressed disappointment that Viacom “does not understand or respect the power of the Black community.”

The TV host and producer also demanded an apology and “full ownership” of the billion-dollar Wild ‘N Out franchise that he personally presented to MTV and financed with his own money more than 15 years ago. The comedy-improv series aired on MTV as well as the ViacomCBS-owned network, VH1.

“I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!” Cannon wrote.

Cannon’s decades-long partnership with Viacom began 20 years ago at kids’ network Nickelodeon where he was a writer and cast member on the teen sitcom All That. The young star went on to hosting gigs and his creation of the lucrative and long-running Wild ‘N Out in 2005.

While his long relationship with ViacomCBS is now done, Cannon’s gig on The Masked Singer still appears to be in place. The star has served as the host of the Fox megahit for three seasons, since its premiere in January 2019. The top-rated talent show was recently renewed for a fourth season.