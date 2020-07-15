‘One Piece’ Chapter 985 Major Spoilers: Kaido Betrays Orochi, Yamato To Become New Shogun Of Wano

One Piece Chapter 985 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece would be featuring Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido betraying his close ally and the shogun of the Land of Wano, Kurozumi Orochi. It would also reveal Emperor Kaido’s plan to make his daughter, Yamato, the new shogun of the Land of Wano and the main purpose of his newly-formed alliance with Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin.

One Piece Chapter 985 is set to feature the New Onigashima Island Project. When Emperor Kaido made the announcement in the previous chapter, Shogun Orochi was confused and didn’t seem to have any idea what the Beast Pirates captain was talking about. In the spoilers, it is revealed that Shogun Orochi is no longer part of Emperor Kaido’s new plan in the Land of Wano.

From the start, Emperor Kaido considered Shogun Orochi as useless. After knocking Shogun Orochi out, Emperor Kaido continues revealing his plans in front of his subordinates. With Orochi already out of the picture, Emperor Kaido said that he would soon name Yamato as the new shogun of the Land of Wano. Emperor Kaido is planning to make the entire Land of Wano the fortress of the Beast Pirates-Big Mom Pirates alliance and move Onigashima to the Flower Capital.

Emperor Kaido is aiming to build more factories in the Land of Wano and enslave all their citizens. He also wanted to turn the Land of Wano into a lawless zone where they would stage a war against the entire world. In the upcoming chapter of One Piece, Emperor Kaido would also reveal the main reason why he formed an alliance with Emperor Big Mom. Emperor Kaido said that the main purpose of the alliance with the Big Mom Pirates is to get all the Ancient Weapons and the world’s greatest treasure, One Piece. With the help of Emperor Big Mom, the Ancient Weapons, and One Piece, Emperor Kaido would start the greatest war the world has ever seen.

Ari Helminen / Flickr (CC BY 2.0 Cropped and Resized)

According to the spoilers, One Piece Chapter 985 would also show Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Yamato. Yamato is set to reveal how she met former Whitebeard Pirates second-division commander Portgas D. Ace and what they did in the past. Like Otama, Yamato had also expressed her desire to board Ace’s ship and leave the Land of Wano.

Yamato would also talk about her childhood. In the spoilers, Yamato revealed that Emperor Kaido was the one who put the exploding handcuffs on her when she was eight years old. Luffy would help Yamato remove the handcuffs. After being freed, Yamato would offer to help Luffy take the head of his own father, Emperor Kaido.