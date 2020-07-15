‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Thursday: The First Time Hope & Wyatt Make Love

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Thursday, July 16 flashes back to the time when Hope Logan (then – Kim Matula) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) threw caution to the wind and went on a road trip in an Airstream. In celebration of “Summer Escapes” week, the soap opera will show the episode where Wyatt and Hope first made love.

The Bold and the Beautiful will be returning next week. The CBS sudser will begin airing new episodes on Monday, July 20 after broadcasting classic episodes for three months.

Wyatt and Hope’s Road Trip

Wyatt and Hope embarked on a road trip just after she broke up with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Sick of Liam’s to and froing between her and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), she dumped Liam and decided to give in to her feelings for Wyatt.

So, Hope and Wyatt hit the road in a trailer for some camping fun. Wyatt, who was still relatively new on the scene, provided some distraction from her failed relationship and there were lingering feelings between them.

A Day On The Beach

They strolled along the beach and spotted some dolphins in the ocean. They danced at leisure and frolicked in the sun. That night, they made a fire together before roasting some marshmallows.

Hope and Wyatt seemed happy as they made out and relaxed in each other’s company. Wyatt even said that she had given him the peace and satisfaction that he was seeking.

Wyatt & Hope Make Love

Hope and Wyatt took their relationship to the next level. They crawled into the tent that he had set up for her and kissed.

Wyatt pulled the tent’s flap down before they had sex on the beach.

Gilles Toucas / CBS

Girls’ Day Out

In the meantime, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) took Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) for a girls’ day out. She was pandering to Pam, because she wanted to be on her good side and pretended that they were besties.

The two had lunch in Beverly Hills, spoiled themselves with mani-pedis and went shopping. Later, when Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) confronted Quinn, Pam wanted to hear her new best friend out.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Brooke Confronts Ridge With A Ring

After disappearing to Paris for more than a year, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) reappeared in L.A. and met up with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) at the waterfall. And while it initially seemed as if he and Brooke were going to get back together, they seemed to be drifting apart.

Brooke learned that Ridge was at Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) house and went to see him there. She then showed him her previous engagement ring and said that they could move forward. Ridge just needed to put the ring on her finger and say that he would marry her.